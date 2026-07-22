RAPHUNE VISTA MAN FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY EJECTING WOMAN FROM MOVING VEHICLE

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man is facing a string of domestic violence, assault, and property destruction charges after allegedly striking a woman, throwing her expensive belongings out of a car, and accelerating while she was ejected onto the roadway.

Demitri Burke was arrested on July 20, 2026, following a violent sequence of events at Raphune Vista Homes that was partially captured on home security footage. He faces charges including Simple Assault/DV, Destruction of Property/DV, Reckless Endangerment, Disturbance of the Peace, Disobeying a Lawful Order, and Interfering with an Officer.

Dispute Over Mobile Phone

According to a probable cause fact sheet filed in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, the incident began around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 19, when the victim went to Burke’s residence. As she prepared to leave, a verbal dispute broke out after Burke accused her of taking photos of his cellular phone.

When she stated she did not even possess his password, Burke pushed her to the ground near a stairwell, removed her prescription glasses from her face, and hurled them onto the concrete, causing the lenses to dislodge.

Assault and Ejection Captured on Camera

Despite the conflict, the victim entered Burke’s gray Kia to get a ride home. En route to Raphune Vista, Burke began shouting and repeatedly punched her in the mouth with a closed fist.

When the vehicle arrived near her housing complex, Burke exited and attempted to drag her out of the passenger side. Surveillance video provided by a concerned citizen showed Burke re-entering the driver’s seat and taking off while the passenger door popped open. The footage captured the victim tumbling out of the moving vehicle onto the street. Burke then drove away without stopping to render assistance.

Before leaving the area, Burke tossed the victim’s orange iPhone 17—valued at $1,600—and her $900 Versace prescription glasses out of the window onto the road, destroying both items. The victim was treated at Roy Lester Schneider Hospital, where she received stitches to her lip, treatment for a sprained ankle, and care for widespread abrasions.

Traffic Stop and Taser Deployment

On Monday afternoon, officers with the Special Operations Bureau spotted Burke operating the gray Kia and conducted a traffic stop.

Burke abruptly exited the vehicle holding an object. Despite repeated police commands to remain inside the vehicle and stop reaching into his pockets, Burke refused to comply and engaged in a physical struggle with responding officers. Police deployed a Taser to subdue Burke and take him into custody.

Burke was evaluated at Schneider Regional Medical Center, discharged, and processed at the Richard N. Callwood Command. He was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice of rights hearing in the Magistrate Court.