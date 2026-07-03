FOURTH OF JULY SUNLIGHT: DPNR CLEARS ST. CROIX AND ST. THOMAS BEACHES FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. CROIX — Beachgoers across the territory received excellent news just in time for the major Fourth of July holiday weekend. The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) has officially announced that 30 popular swimming areas across St. Croix and St. Thomas have successfully met federal water quality standards and are considered safe for swimming and fishing.

The announcement comes as a welcome relief for local residents and holiday tourists alike, following recent environmental tracking that kept water conditions under close scrutiny.

THE RECOVERY FROM THE TESTING BLACKOUT

According to the official advisory released by the Office of the Commissioner on July 2, 2026, the Division of Environmental Protection conducted extensive laboratory water quality analysis between June 29 and July 3, 2026. Technicians evaluated the coastal waters by sampling directly for the presence of Enterococci Bacteria and monitoring turbidity levels to measure overall water clarity.

The comprehensive clearance stands in sharp contrast to the systemic data blackouts that frustrated local communities earlier in the season. Last week, regulatory gaps and logistical delays left St. Croix swimmers entirely in the dark regarding water safety.

This week, the regulatory machinery performed exactly as intended, clearing a massive roster of local shorelines right before the holiday weekend rush.

THE SECTORS CLEAR FOR SWIMMING

The analytical results confirmed that a staggering 30 designated territory beaches are entirely safe for recreational use.

On St. Croix, the clean bill of health extends to the following shorelines:

Buccaneer Beach and Shoy’s Beach

Cane Bay and Chenay Bay

Cramers Park and Grapetree Beach

Dorsch Beach and Rainbow Beach

Frederiksted Public Beach and Stony Ground

Gentle Winds and Protestant Cay

Ha’Penny Beach and Pelican Cove

New Fort Louisa and Princess Condo Row

Prosperity Beach

On St. Thomas, the cleared locations include:

Bluebeards Beach and Bolongo Bay

Brewers Bay and Coki Point

Frenchman’s Bay and Hull Bay

Lindbergh Bay and Lindqvist Beach

Magens Bay and Sapphire Beach

Secret Harbor and Vessup Bay

Additionally, Honeymoon Beach on Water Island was successfully tested and cleared for holiday crowds.

THE LOCAL UNKNOWN ZONE

Despite the widespread testing success, environmental scientists noted a few critical exceptions where data could not be collected. DPNR confirmed that water samples were not gathered from Water Bay on St. Thomas or from any beaches across the island of St. John.

Because of these missing samples, the water quality at those specific locations remains officially unknown.

Environmental officials continue to advise the public to exercise caution when entering the water near local guts, puddles, and drainage basins immediately following heavy rain events. Stormwater runoff, heavy sewage impacts, and thick accumulations of decaying sargassum seaweed carry elevated health risks due to high bacterial concentrations. Swimmers are urged to avoid any coastal areas that exhibit noticeable discoloration or foul odors.