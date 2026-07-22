WOMAN ARRESTED FOR DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY FOLLOWING ST. JOHN DOMESTIC INCIDENT

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. JOHN — A 39-year-old woman is facing domestic violence charges after allegedly traveling to the home of a former acquaintance on St. John and damaging property at the residence late Friday night.

Gregoria Roderky Zapata Mateo was arrested on Saturday, July 18, 2026, by officers with the Virgin Islands Police Department. She has been charged with Destruction of Property – Domestic Violence.

Midnight Incident at St. John Residence

According to a VIPD release, emergency dispatch received reports of a domestic dispute at approximately 12:00 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators determined that Mateo had traveled to the St. John property and intentionally caused damage during an altercation.

Following her arrest, Mateo was transported across the sound to the Richard N. Callwood Command on St. Thomas, where she was formally booked and processed by police technicians.

Held Without Bail

Pursuant to the Virgin Islands domestic violence mandate, no bail was set at the time of processing. Mateo was subsequently remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending her initial Advice of Rights hearing in the Superior Court.

The case remains under active investigation by detectives with the VIPD Criminal Investigation Bureau. Authorities are asking anyone with additional information regarding the incident to contact 911, the CIB at 340-693-8880, or Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1-800-222-8477.