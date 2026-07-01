COURT WATCH: Blood, Bullets, and Domestic Violence Headline a Heavy St. Croix Docket

By Virgin Islands Free Press Staff

ST. CROIX — It has been a heavy and volatile stretch for local law enforcement, as the Superior Court handles an influx of severe violent crimes. From a fatal gas station execution to a domestic dispute that erupted into fratricidal gunfire, the latest criminal calendars show a community grappling with an intense surge of violence.

Leading the charge on this week’s docket are three individuals whose recent actions have landed them squarely in the dockets of the territory’s justice system.

1. The Execution at Castle Coakley

The Defendant: Brian Schooler (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00153)

Brian Schooler (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00153) The Charges: First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Discharging a Firearm.

First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Discharging a Firearm. The Narrative: In what has been described as a cold-blooded execution, 48-year-old Brian Schooler, a licensed firearm owner, was apprehended directly at the scene of a horrific shooting at the WMJR Service Gas Station near Sion Farm. The incident, which triggered rapid ShotSpotter notifications, left 50-year-old Pedro Melendez Sanes dead on the pavement with 15 rounds tearing through the area. Schooler is currently being held on a massive $1 million bail after his initial court appearances this week.

2. A Violent Kitchen Dispute Erupts into Attempted Murder

The Defendant: Jahnigh Gonsalves (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00156)

Jahnigh Gonsalves (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00156) The Charges: First-Degree Murder / Attempted Murder and Carrying or Using a Dangerous Weapon.

First-Degree Murder / Attempted Murder and Carrying or Using a Dangerous Weapon. The Narrative: Family disputes rarely turn as deadly as the kitchen confrontation allegedly sparked by Jahnigh Gonsalves. Gonsalves is facing severe attempted murder charges after a domestic argument escalated into him opening fire on his own brother and his brother’s girlfriend. Gonsalves, who is no stranger to law enforcement following a notable 2024 tactical arrest involving an automatic “Ghost Gun” drum-mag, was in court today for his Advice of Rights.

3. Strangulation at Harbor View Apartments

The Defendant: Kenrick Duinkerk (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00146)

Kenrick Duinkerk (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00146) The Charges: Second-Degree Assault (Domestic Violence), Simple Assault & Battery, and Disturbance of the Peace.

Second-Degree Assault (Domestic Violence), Simple Assault & Battery, and Disturbance of the Peace. The Narrative: Domestic violence investigators had their hands full following a chaotic morning dispute at the Harbor View Housing Apartments. Responding to an emergency 911 call, VIPD officers arrested Kenrick Duinkerk after a female victim detailed a terrifying assault where she was allegedly choked. Duinkerk was formally arraigned today.

THE FULL RECORD: June 24 – July 1, 2026

Beyond the headline-grabbing violence, St. Croix’s judges managed a dense administrative docket of status conferences, competency evaluations, and arraignments spanning the past week.

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Judge: Hon. Christopher M. Timmons | Room: CR-216

Juan Manuel Perez, III (SX-2025-CR-00300) – Competency Hearing regarding charges of First-Degree Assault and domestic violence disturbances (14 V.I.C. 582a(1), 16 V.I.C 91(b)(14)). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: Dellon Delroy Dellop.

(SX-2025-CR-00300) – Competency Hearing regarding charges of First-Degree Assault and domestic violence disturbances (14 V.I.C. 582a(1), 16 V.I.C 91(b)(14)). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: Dellon Delroy Dellop. Francisco Cruz-Santiago (SX-2026-CR-00009) – Status Conference regarding charges of carrying a machete or dangerous weapon during a fight and domestic violence (14 V.I.C. 622(1), 16 V.I.C 91(b)(11)). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: Chad Alexander Mitchell.

(SX-2026-CR-00009) – Status Conference regarding charges of carrying a machete or dangerous weapon during a fight and domestic violence (14 V.I.C. 622(1), 16 V.I.C 91(b)(11)). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: Chad Alexander Mitchell. Melchisedec Huggins (SX-2026-CR-00015) – Review Hearing regarding charges of aggravated assault and battery (14 V.I.C. 297, 16 V.I.C 91(b)(1), 16 V.I.C 91(b)(2)). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: Chad Alexander Mitchell.

(SX-2026-CR-00015) – Review Hearing regarding charges of aggravated assault and battery (14 V.I.C. 297, 16 V.I.C 91(b)(1), 16 V.I.C 91(b)(2)). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: Chad Alexander Mitchell. Myron Fox (SX-2026-CR-00044) – Sentencing Hearing regarding assault charges (14 V.I.C. 582(a)). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: Katia Bouza.

(SX-2026-CR-00044) – Sentencing Hearing regarding assault charges (14 V.I.C. 582(a)). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: Katia Bouza. Luis A. Lopez Jr. (SX-2026-CR-00051) – Competency Hearing regarding charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, brandishing, and multiple counts of phone harassment/stalking (14 V.I.C. 625(b), 14 V.I.C. 622(1), 14 V.I.C. 1266). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: VI Department of Justice.

(SX-2026-CR-00051) – Competency Hearing regarding charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, brandishing, and multiple counts of phone harassment/stalking (14 V.I.C. 625(b), 14 V.I.C. 622(1), 14 V.I.C. 1266). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: VI Department of Justice. Luis Lopez (SX-2026-CR-00077) – Competency Hearing regarding third-degree burglary charges (14 V.I.C. 444). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: Katia Bouza.

(SX-2026-CR-00077) – Competency Hearing regarding third-degree burglary charges (14 V.I.C. 444). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: Katia Bouza. Tyler J. Peworchik (SX-2026-CR-00149) – Advice of Rights regarding grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretenses, and identity theft (14 V.I.C. 834(2), 14 V.I.C. 1091, 14 V.I.C. 1083(a)(1), 14 V.I.C. 461(a)(1)). Defense: Office of the Territorial Public Defender. Prosecution: VI Department of Justice.

(SX-2026-CR-00149) – Advice of Rights regarding grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretenses, and identity theft (14 V.I.C. 834(2), 14 V.I.C. 1091, 14 V.I.C. 1083(a)(1), 14 V.I.C. 461(a)(1)). Defense: Office of the Territorial Public Defender. Prosecution: VI Department of Justice. Terence Willock (SX-2026-CR-00132) – Arraignment regarding grand larceny charges (14 V.I.C. 1084(a)). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: Chad Alexander Mitchell.

(SX-2026-CR-00132) – Arraignment regarding grand larceny charges (14 V.I.C. 1084(a)). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: Chad Alexander Mitchell. George Clarke (SX-2026-CR-00138) – Arraignment regarding aggravated assault charges (14 V.I.C. 297(a)(1)). Defense: Office of the Territorial Public Defender. Prosecution: VI Department of Justice.

(SX-2026-CR-00138) – Arraignment regarding aggravated assault charges (14 V.I.C. 297(a)(1)). Defense: Office of the Territorial Public Defender. Prosecution: VI Department of Justice. Philip Benjamin Galloway (SX-2026-CR-00139) – Arraignment regarding unauthorized carrying of a firearm (14 V.I.C. 2253(a)). Defense: Office of the Territorial Public Defender. Prosecution: VI Department of Justice.

(SX-2026-CR-00139) – Arraignment regarding unauthorized carrying of a firearm (14 V.I.C. 2253(a)). Defense: Office of the Territorial Public Defender. Prosecution: VI Department of Justice. Donna Emmanuel (SX-2026-CR-00140) – Arraignment regarding second-degree burglary and domestic abuse (14 V.I.C. 442(2), 16 V.I.C 91(b)(3)). Defense: Office of the Territorial Public Defender. Prosecution: VI Department of Justice.

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Judge: Hon. Christopher M. Timmons | Room: CR-216

Paul O’Niell (SX-2026-CR-00151) – Advice of Rights regarding assault and battery and domestic violence tracking (14 V.I.C. 299, 16 V.I.C 91(b)(1), 16 V.I.C 91(b)(2)). Defense: Office of the Territorial Public Defender. Prosecution: VI Department of Justice.

Monday, June 29, 2026

Judge: Hon. Yolan C. Brow Ross | Room: CR-103

Megan Smith (SX-2026-CR-00152) – Advice of Rights regarding driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor (20 V.I.C. 493(a)(1) – Criminal). Defense: Office of the Territorial Public Defender. Prosecution: VI Department of Justice.

(SX-2026-CR-00152) – Advice of Rights regarding driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor (20 V.I.C. 493(a)(1) – Criminal). Defense: Office of the Territorial Public Defender. Prosecution: VI Department of Justice. Francisco Salas (SX-2026-CR-00155) – Advice of Rights regarding driving under the influence (20 V.I.C. 493(a)(1) – Criminal). Defense: Office of the Territorial Public Defender. Prosecution: VI Department of Justice.

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Judge: Hon. Christopher M. Timmons | Room: CR-216

Philip Benjamin Galloway (SX-2026-CR-00139) – Arraignment following up on felony weapons charges (14 V.I.C. 2253(a)). Defense: Office of the Territorial Public Defender. Prosecution: VI Department of Justice.

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (Today)

Judge: Hon. Yolan C. Brow Ross | Room: CR-103

Jabari White (SX-2026-CR-00108) – Status Conference regarding assault charges (14 V.I.C. 581). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: Chad Alexander Mitchell.

(SX-2026-CR-00108) – Status Conference regarding assault charges (14 V.I.C. 581). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: Chad Alexander Mitchell. Kaleem Fraites (SX-2026-CR-00109) – Status Conference regarding felony assault charges (14 V.I.C. 297(a)(1)). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: Chad Alexander Mitchell.

(SX-2026-CR-00109) – Status Conference regarding felony assault charges (14 V.I.C. 297(a)(1)). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: Chad Alexander Mitchell. Megan Smith (SX-2026-CR-00152) – Hearing continuing DUI case progression (20 V.I.C. 493(a)(1) – Criminal). Defense: Office of the Territorial Public Defender. Prosecution: VI Department of Justice.

(SX-2026-CR-00152) – Hearing continuing DUI case progression (20 V.I.C. 493(a)(1) – Criminal). Defense: Office of the Territorial Public Defender. Prosecution: VI Department of Justice. Blakeshan Graham (SX-2026-CR-00102) – Bench Trial regarding assault and battery, domestic violence, and brandishing a dangerous weapon (14 V.I.C. 299(1), 16 V.I.C 91(b)(1), 16 V.I.C 91(b)(2), 14 V.I.C. 622(1)). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: Katia Maria Bouza.

(SX-2026-CR-00102) – Bench Trial regarding assault and battery, domestic violence, and brandishing a dangerous weapon (14 V.I.C. 299(1), 16 V.I.C 91(b)(1), 16 V.I.C 91(b)(2), 14 V.I.C. 622(1)). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: Katia Maria Bouza. Josean Rodriguez (SX-2026-CR-00120) – Bench Trial regarding domestic assault and battery charges (14 V.I.C. 299(1), 16 V.I.C 91(b)(1), 16 V.I.C 91(b)(2)). Defense: Leslie Elizabeth Davis. Prosecution: Katia Maria Bouza.

LITTER & ENVIRONMENTAL OFFENSES

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Judge: Hon. Christopher M. Timmons | Room: CR-216