ST. CROIX WOMAN ARRESTED FOR CHILD ABUSE AFTER DETECTIVES OBSERVE PHYSICAL ASSAULT ON PATROL

ST. CROIX WOMAN ARRESTED FOR CHILD ABUSE AFTER DETECTIVES OBSERVE PHYSICAL ASSAULT ON PATROL

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — A 35-year-old St. Croix woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning after patrolling police detectives witnessed her physically assaulting a child on the street.

The suspect was identified by the Virgin Islands Police Department as Alexis Vazquez.

According to police reports, detectives were conducting routine mobile patrol duties around 11:06 a.m. on July 22 when they observed Vazquez pulling a minor by the hair and forcibly jerking the child.

Detectives immediately moved in to intervene, at which point Vazquez became belligerent and refused to comply with officers’ commands.

Vazquez was arrested and charged with Child Abuse and Simple Assault and Battery – Domestic Violence.

Following her arrest, Vazquez was transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station in Frederiksted for booking. In accordance with territory domestic violence statutes, no bail was set.

Vazquez was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility at Estate Golden Grove pending her Advice of Rights hearing scheduled for July 23 at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.