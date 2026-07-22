VIPD ISSUES WANTED ALERT FOR 45-YEAR-OLD ST. CROIX MAN IN DOMESTIC ASSAULT CASE

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — Authorities on St. Croix are calling on the public for assistance in locating a 45-year-old local fisherman wanted in connection with a domestic violence assault investigation.

David Diaz is actively sought by detectives with the Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau on charges of Simple Assault & Battery – Domestic Violence.

Suspect Profile & Description

According to a bulletin issued Wednesday by the VIPD Forensic/Identification Section, Diaz is a St. Croix native described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. He has light complexion, black hair, and brown eyes.

Police note that Diaz works as a local fisherman and is known to frequent several high-traffic areas around Christiansted, including Times Square, Hill Street, and Water Gut Beach.

Public Safety Warning

Detectives caution the public not to approach Diaz if he is spotted in the community. Anyone with information on his current location is urged to immediately contact 911 or call Officer P. Simmonds at the Ancilmo Marshall Command at 340-778-2530.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.