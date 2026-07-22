ST. CROIX MAN ARRESTED AFTER ALCOHOL-FUELED DOMESTIC ASSAULT IN FRONT OF RESPONDING OFFICERS

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — A 42-year-old St. Croix man was taken into custody late Monday night after police officers witnessed him physically assault a female acquaintance inside a residence following a heated verbal dispute.

The Virgin Islands Police Department identified the suspect as Stedroy Blake.

According to police reports, patrol officers responded to reports of a verbal disturbance at approximately 10:41 p.m. on July 20. Upon arrival, responding officers made contact with Blake, who appeared visibly intoxicated and was actively making verbal threats to harm a female acquaintance and her child.

As officers attempted to de-escalate the volatile situation, Blake abruptly ran back into the residence, where officers observed him physically assaulting the victim.

Officers immediately moved in, restrained Blake, and took him into custody. He was transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station in Frederiksted, where he was advised of his Miranda Rights, booked, and formally charged with Simple Assault & Battery – Domestic Violence.

Under territory domestic violence mandates, no bail was set. Blake was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility at Estate Golden Grove pending his Advice of Rights hearing in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.