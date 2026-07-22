ST. THOMAS MAN ARRESTED AFTER BEATING WOMAN IN FACE, EJECTING HER FROM MOVING VEHICLE IN ESTATE DONOE

ST. THOMAS MAN ARRESTED AFTER BEATING WOMAN IN FACE, EJECTING HER FROM MOVING VEHICLE IN ESTATE DONOE

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. THOMAS — A 21-year-old St. Thomas man is behind bars following an alleged domestic violence incident in Estate Donoe during which he struck a former acquaintance repeatedly in the face before ejecting her from his moving vehicle.

The Virgin Islands Police Department identified the suspect as Demitri Burke.

According to police reports, patrol officers dispatched to Estate Donoe at approximately 1:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, made contact with a female victim alongside detectives from the VIPD Domestic Violence and Special Victims Unit.

The victim reported that an argument with Burke turned violent when he repeatedly struck her in the face while inside his vehicle. The assault culminated in Burke forcing the victim out of the vehicle, leaving her with visible physical injuries across her body.

On Monday, July 20, officers with the VIPD Special Operations Bureau located and apprehend Burke.

Burke was advised of his rights and formally booked on a slate of charges, including Reckless Endangerment, Simple Assault, Destruction of Property, Disobeying a Lawful Order, Interfering with an Officer Discharging His/Her Duty, and Disturbance of the Peace.

In accordance with territory domestic violence statutes, no bail was set. Burke was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending his Advice of Rights hearing in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.