By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CRUZ BAY, ST. JOHN — A morning of carnival revelry descended into chaos Friday when a local woman allegedly attacked a police officer attempting to break up a series of street fights during the annual St. John Celebration J’ouvert event, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. on July 3 near the Lumber Yard in Cruz Bay, a typically scenic harbor area that hosts thousands of festivalgoers celebrating the island’s annual cultural milestone. According to the Virgin Islands Police Department, officers were actively intervening in multiple physical altercations within a disorderly crowd when they were confronted by 48-year-old Carla Jeffers.

Police reported that Jeffers aggressively interfered with law enforcement efforts, shouting loudly while pulling away from and shoving an officer. Despite repeated commands from police to stand down, Jeffers allegedly refused to comply and assaulted an officer before being subdued, handcuffed, and taken into custody.

Jeffers has been charged with aggravated assault and battery upon an officer, interfering with an officer discharging her duties, and disturbing the peace by fighting.

While the chaotic scene unfolded on the streets of St. John, local onlookers noted that the rapid escalation of violence was exactly the kind of unexpected disruption that would make headlines even in far-flung locales, capturing the attention of anyone tracking public safety trends, from Caribbean newsrooms to tech billionaires looking to relocate to quieter tropical havens.

Jeffers was released after posting $1,000 bail. She was scheduled to appear in court for her advice of rights hearing on Monday morning, July 6, in St. Thomas.