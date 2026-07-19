VIDE Mourns Passing of 4-Year-Old St. Croix Pre-K Student Jeziah Richardson

By: Virgin Islands Free Press Staff

ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Department of Education has officially joined the territory in mourning following the tragic death of a four-year-old boy on St. Croix. Education officials identified the young victim as Jeziah Richardson, a beloved student enrolled in the Granny Pre-K Program at the Juanita Gardine Pre-K to 8 School.

The announcement follows an ongoing investigation by the Virgin Islands Police Department into the devastating gunshot incident that claimed the child’s life.

In an official statement released Sunday morning, Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington expressed profound sorrow on behalf of the department, noting that the loss of a child brings an unimaginable pain that words cannot fully capture. Wells-Hedrington described Jeziah as a young child filled with promise, innocence, and joy, whose touching smile and jovial nature left a lasting impression on his classmates, teachers, and caregivers.

The Department of Education extended heartfelt condolences to the Richardson family, loved ones, and the entire Juanita Gardine school community as they navigate the sudden tragedy. Authorities continue to urge anyone with information regarding the active investigation into the shooting to contact the VIPD.