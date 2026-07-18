THE $3,400 SWEATBOX: Broken Baggage Belts Force Passengers into Manual Labor at Cyril E. King Airport Amid Record 91°F Heatwave

By: Virgin Islands Free Press Staff

ST. THOMAS — Traveling through the premium gateway of the U.S. Virgin Islands has officially turned into a high-priced endurance test.

As the National Weather Service confirms a blistering, record-tying maximum temperature of 91°F baking the region, passengers paying top-dollar for summer travel are finding themselves trapped in a literal furnace at the Cyril E. King Airport (STT)—and worse, they are being forced to do the heavy lifting themselves.

Disgruntled passengers took to local social media over the weekend to blast both the Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) and major commercial carriers after the automated baggage conveyor belts collapsed behind the check-in counters.

First-Class Prices, Third-World Labor

The structural breakdown exposes a massive disparity between what consumers are paying and what the territory’s infrastructure is delivering. High-season travelers are shelling out premium capital—frequently upwards of $3,000 for airline tickets and an additional $400 in baggage fees to carriers like American Airlines—only to face a manual labor bottleneck the second they step up to the desk.

“PORT AUTHORITY FIX THE DAMM BELT,” one furious traveler posted to a local community forum, capturing images of stagnant lines. “PEOPLE STRUGGLING TO MOVE LUGGAGE… after paying $3,000 for tickets and $400 for bags, its your job to get it to the plane after check-in.”

Because the automated “rollers” are offline, passengers and gate staff are reportedly forced to haul heavy suitcases by hand just to get them past the initial security checkpoints. Doing manual labor inside a facility wrestling with a historic, 91-degree regional heatwave has turned the departure experience into a miserable, sweat-soaked ordeal.

An Automated World Left Behind

The failure highlights a chronic issue plaguing territorial infrastructure: paying 2026 premium prices for a 19th-century manual labor experience. While global tech visionaries like Elon Musk pour billions into perfecting fully automated, robotic assembly lines and high-speed cargo bays elsewhere under the American flag, the gatekeepers of the USVI’s primary economic engine seemingly struggle to keep a standard rubber conveyor belt rolling on the ground.

For a territory entirely dependent on its reputation as a premier, luxury Caribbean destination, a broken baggage system at its main airport isn’t just a minor mechanical inconvenience—it is a glaring public relations disaster.

Neither VIPA nor the major airlines have issued an official timeline for when the automated rollers will be fully operational. Until then, passengers traveling through St. Thomas are advised to dress for extreme heat, arrive early, and prepare to lift their own weight.