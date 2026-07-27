VIPD Issues Manhunt Alert for Shoeless Firearms Suspect Last Seen Near JFL Hospital

VIPD Issues Manhunt Alert for Shoeless Firearms Suspect Last Seen Near JFL Hospital

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Police Department has issued an urgent public safety alert for 29-year-old Samuel Rivera Jr., also known as “Pilie,” who is actively wanted for carrying a firearm openly or concealed.

According to police bulletin details released Monday, Rivera was last spotted fleeing on foot in the Estate Diamond Ruby area near the Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital. At the time of his sighting, authorities noted he was wearing a white tank top, dark knee-length denim shorts, and had no shoes.

Suspect Profile & Description

The Criminal Investigation Bureau’s Forensic/Identification Section released the following physical descriptors for Rivera:

Name: Samuel Rivera Jr. (Alias: “Pilie”)

Samuel Rivera Jr. (Alias: “Pilie”) Age: 29 (DOB: Jan. 2, 1997)

29 (DOB: Jan. 2, 1997) Physical Description: Hispanic male, light skin complexion, 5’6” tall, weighing approximately 139 lbs. Has black hair and brown eyes.

Hispanic male, light skin complexion, 5’6” tall, weighing approximately 139 lbs. Has black hair and brown eyes. Occupation: Listed on police records as self-employed fisherman.

Listed on police records as self-employed fisherman. Known Locations: Frequently frequents Estate Princess, Harbor View, Richmond, Calquhoun, and Estate Profit.

Public Caution & Reporting Instructions

VIPD units are actively scouring the central St. Croix corridor surrounding the hospital grounds. Members of the public are advised to maintain situational awareness and refrain from attempting to approach or confront the suspect.

Anyone with immediate information regarding Rivera’s location is urged to contact 911 or call the Wilbur H. Francis Command directly at (340) 778-2211. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police officials emphasized that any individual found knowingly harboring, hiding, or aiding a fugitive to evade law enforcement will face direct felony prosecution.