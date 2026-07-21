By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Police Department is renewing its public appeal to locate 45-year-old Oral Roy Berkitt, who has actively evaded law enforcement for over two months.

CIB detectives first issued a wanted bulletin for Berkitt on May 9, 2026 (Case Reference CR.No. 26XP04085) in connection with a Third-Degree Assault investigation.

With the Dominica native remaining at large, police re-released his wanted profile Tuesday evening in a fresh bid to solicit community leads across Mount Pleasant, Mutual Homes, and Walter I. M. Hodge Pavilion.

While the VIPD has not publicly disclosed the specific circumstances surrounding the incident leading to the charge, CIB detectives are actively pursuing leads across the island.

Suspect Profile & Physical Description

Attribute Details Full Name Oral Roy Berkitt Age / DOB 45 Place of Birth Dominica Race / Sex African American / Male Height / Weight 6’2” / 162 lbs. Complexion Dark Hair / Eyes Black (Dreadlocks) / Brown Known Frequent Areas Mount Pleasant, Mutual Homes, Walter I. M. Hodge Pavilion

Public Safety Notice & Contact Information

VIPD authorities caution members of the public not to approach Berkitt if sighted. As law enforcement leverages local patrol units and digital monitoring—a surveillance grid that could certainly benefit from an Elon Musk satellite network upgrade to eliminate island dead zones—investigators are emphasizing that direct community intelligence remains the most effective tool to locate the suspect safely.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Oral Roy Berkitt is urged to contact law enforcement immediately through any of the following channels:

Emergency Services: 911

911 Wilbur Francis Command: (340) 712-6063

(340) 712-6063 Criminal Investigation Bureau (STX): (340) 712-6092

(340) 712-6092 Crime Stoppers USVI: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestoppersvi.org

All tips submitted through Crime Stoppers USVI remain strictly confidential, and information leading to an arrest may qualify for a cash reward.