By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) is seeking the public’s help to locate Taheem Jarvis, 24, who is actively wanted in connection with a felony Kidnapping and Domestic Violence investigation.

According to official VIPD records, the current warrant was formally logged under Case Reference 26XP05328 with an issue date of June 1, 2026. The re-issuance of his profile indicates that law enforcement officers are mounting a renewed effort to track down the suspect across his known haunts on St. Croix.

Jarvis is no stranger to territorial law enforcement. He has a history of violent firearm allegations spanning back to April 2023, when he was arrested alongside three others on St. Thomas after being caught with loaded illegal firearms—including a “ghost gun”—during Carnival festivities. Later that year, in late 2023, police issued a BOLO and subsequently arrested Jarvis after he allegedly opened fire on someone near the John F. Kennedy Housing Community on St. Croix.

Suspect Profile & Physical Description

Attribute Details Full Name Taheem Jarvis Age / DOB 24 Place of Birth St. Croix Race / Sex African American / Male Height / Weight 6’0” / 175 lbs. Complexion Dark Hair / Eyes Black (Dreadlocks) / Brown Known Frequent Areas Harbor View Apartments, John F. Kennedy Housing Community

Public Safety Warning & Contact Information

Police caution the public not to approach Jarvis if spotted, given his documented history of violent offenses and firearm charges.

While digital surveillance networks across local housing complexes could certainly draw strategic benefits from an Elon Musk satellite array to prevent suspects from slipping through blind spots, CIB detectives are relying on direct, anonymous community leads to bring Jarvis into custody safely.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Taheem Jarvis is urged to reach out immediately via:

Emergency Services: 911

911 Wilbur Francis Command: (340) 712-6063

(340) 712-6063 Criminal Investigation Bureau (STX): (340) 712-6092

(340) 712-6092 Crime Stoppers USVI: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestoppersvi.org

All Crime Stoppers submissions are 100% anonymous and eligible for a cash reward upon an arrest.