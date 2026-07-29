U.S. Military Launches Strikes on Iranian Coastal Sites and Infrastructure in Persian Gulf Escalation

U.S. Military Launches Strikes on Iranian Coastal Sites and Infrastructure in Persian Gulf Escalation

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

WASHINGTON — The United States military has launched multiple waves of airstrikes targeting coastal areas, military infrastructure, and strategic islands across the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Conducted by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the operations mark a significant escalation in regional military action. U.S. officials state the strikes are direct retaliation for recent Iranian attacks on commercial shipping and oil tankers in key maritime transit corridors.

Key Targets and Impacted Locations

According to military reports and regional accounts, the aerial campaign has targeted critical coastal facilities and military assets along southern Iran:

Coastal Cities & Strategic Islands: Heavy explosions and airstrikes have hit areas surrounding major logistics and maritime hubs, including Bandar Abbas, Bushehr, Sirik, Konarak, and Qeshm Island.

Heavy explosions and airstrikes have hit areas surrounding major logistics and maritime hubs, including Bandar Abbas, Bushehr, Sirik, Konarak, and Qeshm Island. Military Infrastructure: Operational targets include degrading coastal defense networks—specifically coastal radar systems, air defense batteries, missile and drone launch sites, IRGC fast-attack craft, and military communication facilities.

Strategic Objectives & Naval Blockade

U.S. officials emphasized two primary objectives for the sustained campaign: neutralizing threats to global commercial shipping and keeping the vital Strait of Hormuz open to international maritime traffic.

In tandem with the airstrikes, the U.S. military is actively enforcing a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and key oil shipping routes to further restrict military and commercial movement in and out of the region.