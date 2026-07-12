🚨WEEKEND CONSUMER ROUNDUP: Massive Recalls On Dog Food, Eye Drops, Blueberries, and Cheese Products

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have issued a wave of major product recalls impacting everything from family medical supplies and pet food to everyday grocery staples. Because many of these products are widely distributed through online retailers, major regional hubs, and local supermarkets, consumers are urged to verify their homes immediately.

Here is your definitive weekend safety brief on the most critical active recalls.

👁️ 1. Prescription Eye Drops: Over 2.5 Million Bottles Recalled

The Product: prednisoLONE Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension, USP, 1% (Sterile Prescription Steroid Eye Drops).

(Sterile Prescription Steroid Eye Drops). The Issue: Classified as a Class II Recall due to a “foreign substance” (particulate contamination) discovered inside the liquid medication.

Classified as a due to a “foreign substance” (particulate contamination) discovered inside the liquid medication. Impacted Lots: Covers 5 mL, 10 mL, and 15 mL bottles bearing NDCs 70748-332-02, 70748-332-03, and 70748-332-04 with expiration dates ranging from July 31, 2026, to March 31, 2028 .

Covers bearing NDCs with expiration dates ranging from . The Risk: Potential for localized eye irritation or treatable ocular complications.

Potential for localized eye irritation or treatable ocular complications. Consumer Action: Do not abruptly stop taking this prescription steroid. Contact your ophthalmologist or dispensing pharmacy immediately to secure a safe replacement lot.

🐶 2. Dog Food: Stolen, Contaminated Pedigree Batches Sold Locally

The Product: PEDIGREE® Can High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor (13.2-ounce cans).

(13.2-ounce cans). The Issue: The product may contain sharp metal fragments and hard plastic. These specific lots failed factory quality controls and were sent to a facility to be destroyed, but were fraudulently intercepted and sold on the black market via unauthorized distribution networks.

The product may contain sharp metal fragments and hard plastic. These specific lots failed factory quality controls and were sent to a facility to be destroyed, but were via unauthorized distribution networks. Impacted Lots: Look at the bottom of the cans for Lot Codes 613C3KKCFC or 613C1KKCFC .

Look at the bottom of the cans for Lot Codes or . The Risk: Internal lacerations to your dog’s mouth or throat, severe choking hazards, or fatal gastrointestinal blockages.

Internal lacerations to your dog’s mouth or throat, severe choking hazards, or fatal gastrointestinal blockages. Consumer Action: Stop feeding this batch to animals immediately. Dispose of it safely and contact Pedigree Consumer Care at 1-800-525-5273 for a product replacement or refund.

🫐 3. Frozen Berries: GreenWise Organic Blueberries Recalled for E. Coli

The Product: GreenWise Organic IQF Frozen Blueberries (10-ounce bags).

(10-ounce bags). The Issue: The FDA flagged these frozen fruit packages due to potential contamination with Escherichia coli O145 (E. coli) .

The FDA flagged these frozen fruit packages due to potential contamination with . The Risk: E. Coli can trigger severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, dehydration, and vomiting. While no illnesses have been officially confirmed yet, the bacteria poses a serious risk to children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

E. Coli can trigger severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, dehydration, and vomiting. While no illnesses have been officially confirmed yet, the bacteria poses a serious risk to children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Consumer Action: Check your freezer. Throw the product away immediately or return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.

🧀 4. Dairy Alert: Multistate Listeria Outbreak Prompts Massive Cheese Recall

The Products: Hard and soft “Spanish-style” cheeses, including Cuajada, Soft Cuajada in Brine, Ricotta/Requesón, and specialized Cheddar/Monterey Jack varieties marketed under the Clover Hill Dairy, La Colonia, Selectos Latinos, KESSO, and Quesos La Ricura brand names.

Hard and soft “Spanish-style” cheeses, including marketed under the brand names. The Issue: An active, multi-state Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has been directly linked to these cheese processing pipelines, prompting the suspension of manufacturing licenses.

An active, multi-state Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has been directly linked to these cheese processing pipelines, prompting the suspension of manufacturing licenses. The Risk: Listeria exposure has already resulted in at least 10 hospitalizations and one recorded death. It poses extreme risks of severe illness, miscarriage, or fatal infections in vulnerable populations.

Listeria exposure has already resulted in at least 10 hospitalizations and one recorded death. It poses extreme risks of severe illness, miscarriage, or fatal infections in vulnerable populations. Consumer Action: Check the packaging labels of any soft cheeses or ricottas in your refrigerator. If it features any of these brand names, discard it immediately. Thoroughly sanitize any refrigerator shelves or containers that came into contact with the product.

🍱 5. Allergen Warning: Fusia Kimchi & Tofu Kimbap