🗣️READERS REACT: Profile Pics, Wax Pots, & Armchair Lawyers—Inside the Estate Work & Rest Eviction Meltdown

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — When the Virgin Islands Free Press broke the exclusive court reporting on Sunday’s wild altercation at 10 CB Estate Work & Rest—involving felony assault charges, a flying wax-melting pot, and a TASER deployment—we knew the island would be talking.

What we didn’t expect was for the Facebook comment section to skip right past the sworn probable cause affidavits and go straight for the real issue of the day: Where are the official mugshots?

As usual, the local chatter didn’t disappoint. Here is a breakdown of how St. Croix reacted to the territory’s biggest real estate reporting scoop—and the facts behind the noise.

📸 1. The Great Profile Picture Debacle

The Comments:

“Why didn’t yall use her mug shot like everyone else?” — Çrùź Kįñg “Now why you went on their social media and stole their pictures? You’re a weirdo for that” — Ma Ri Ama “Why this picture ?? Es una novela ???” — Paradis Aury

The VIFP Reality Check:

Here’s a newsroom secret: You can’t post a mugshot if law enforcement hasn’t released one yet!

While traditional media outlets wait around for official government press releases to be packaged and emailed days later, the V.I. Free Press goes straight to the source—pulling sworn police affidavits directly from V.I. Superior Court filings (SX-2026-CR-00184 & 00186).

When a violent felony occurs, the public has a right to know immediately. Using public profile photos in news reporting prior to police booking releases is standard journalism worldwide. When the VIPD officially publishes booking photos, we update. Until then, the court records speak louder than a glamour shot.

⚖️ 2. The Armchair Law Degrees

The Comments:

“If the cops were not there when the simple assault occurred, then it’s an illegal arrest! … I was a V.I. Police Officer 1980 to 2000… Now go read the law!” — Edwin Gautier Vega

The VIFP Reality Check:

We love local legal experts, but the court documents tell a very different story! Responding VIPD officers weren’t just reading reports—they were targeted on scene.

According to sworn court records, suspect Jorge Ramos Jr. allegedly struck a responding officer with a wax-melting pot and grabbed an officer’s uniform shirt before being subdued with a TASER. When you assault a uniformed officer standing in front of you, you don’t need a retroactive citizen’s arrest—you get caved in with immediate felony charges.

🚓 3. Stateside Perspective vs. Island Reality

The Comments:

“In the states the police would’ve shot… I’m just glad no one was killed” — Jotaro Joestar “Back in my hometown of Detroit, you hit a cop, somebody at home gon be makin yo final arrangements!!” — Doug Grosvenor

The VIFP Reality Check:

While Detroit rules might be different, responding VIPD officers managed to de-escalate a volatile, high-impact domestic altercation using non-lethal force (a TASER deployment) despite taking physical strikes.

📰 The Bottom Line: First, Accurate, and Unfiltered

Love the photos or hate the photos, one thing remains crystal clear: The Virgin Islands Free Press had this story first, reported it straight from court affidavits, and broke down the territorial legal consequences before anyone else even knew the call went out to 911.

Keep the comments coming—we’re reading every single one. 🇻🇮🗞️