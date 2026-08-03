The Real Estate Nightmare: ‘Squatter by Permission’ on St. Croix

📰 REAL ESTATE SIDEBAR

ANALYSIS & PUBLIC SERVICE EXCLUSIVE

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

The violent altercations at 10 CB Estate Work & Rest—resulting in felony charges, death threats, and a TASER deployment—began with a scenario all too familiar to local property owners: a departing tenant asking for a simple favor.

When outgoing tenant Jayda Jackson tasked her daughter, Kalyla Mounsey, with “cleaning out the apartment,” she unwittingly opened a legal Pandora’s box. For property owners in the U.S. Virgin Islands, this case serves as a stark warning about how quickly a permissive favor can escalate into a criminal nightmare.

1. The Permissive Occupancy Trap

In the territory, landlord-tenant law can be a complex legal minefield. Once an individual is granted explicit permission or keys to enter a unit—even for a routine task like clearing out leftover belongings—the line between a temporary guest and a legal occupant instantly blurs in court.

If that individual brings in overnight bags, stays multiple nights, and begins residing on the premises, removing them legally becomes exponentially harder. If they claim an oral agreement or implied consent, an owner who attempts to remove them without proper legal protocol risks crossing into unlawful self-help eviction.

2. The Danger of ‘Self-Help’ Evictions

Territorial courts strictly enforce tenant protection statutes once physical possession of a dwelling is established, regardless of whether a formal written lease exists or rent has been paid.

Landlords who attempt “self-help” measures—such as changing the locks, shutting off utilities, or throwing personal belongings onto the curb—risk severe penalties. Under 28 V.I.C. § 843, recovering physical possession generally requires serving a formal written notice to quit before judicial eviction proceedings can even commence. Unlawfully taking matters into your own hands often hands the squatter significant legal leverage.

3. Potential Civil Exposure for Departing Tenants

While Mounsey and her boyfriend face immediate criminal charges for physical assault and death threats, the property owner could theoretically pursue civil action against the original primary tenant (the mother) for breach of lease terms, maintaining unauthorized occupants, or property damages resulting from the fallout.

4. The Departing Tenant’s Exposure: Leaving the Tab Behind

Landlords often focus solely on removing unauthorized guests, but the primary leaseholder who “bailed” and left unauthorized occupants in their place isn’t off the hook.

In the U.S. Virgin Islands, the original tenant remains legally bound by the terms of the lease until formal surrender and key return occur. When a departing tenant hands off keys to non-tenants without written consent, they face serious civil exposure:

Strict Liability for Guest/Occupant Damage: Under general lease principles and territorial contract law, a primary tenant is financially liable for physical damage, destruction, or disturbances caused by their invited guests or family members. If an unauthorized occupant damages the unit, assaults individuals on the premises, or triggers emergency services, the landlord can sue the original tenant for repair costs and legal fees.

Under general lease principles and territorial contract law, a primary tenant is financially liable for physical damage, destruction, or disturbances caused by their invited guests or family members. If an unauthorized occupant damages the unit, assaults individuals on the premises, or triggers emergency services, the landlord can sue the original tenant for repair costs and legal fees. Holdover Rent & Lost Income: If unauthorized occupants refuse to leave after the lease ends, the court considers the unit occupied. The primary tenant can be held financially responsible for “holdover rent” for every day the squatter remains in possession.

If unauthorized occupants refuse to leave after the lease ends, the court considers the unit occupied. The primary tenant can be held financially responsible for “holdover rent” for every day the squatter remains in possession. Security Deposit Forfeiture & Judgment: A landlord can legally withhold the departing tenant’s security deposit to offset holdover damages, unpaid rent, or property remediation. If costs exceed the deposit, the primary tenant can be named as a co-defendant in a civil suit, leading to personal money judgments and wage garnishment.

💡 The Takeaway for St. Croix Landlords

Property owner Shantel Simmonds took the correct legal step by dialing 911 to handle the trespass officially when the unauthorized occupants refused to vacate. Though no one could have anticipated the level of violence that unfolded upon VIPD’s arrival, bringing in law enforcement established a formal police record and protected the owner from a drawn-out civil dispute.

The Bottom Line: Landlording in the U.S. Virgin Islands requires a thorough understanding of territorial real estate law. Never hand over keys or entry to non-leaseholders, inspect vacated units immediately upon a tenant’s departure, and strictly enforce lease boundaries. A single informal favor can turn a private rental property into an active crime scene in a matter of hours.

Editor’s Note: