VIPD Burglary Unit Arrests Three Men in Connection with St. Croix Commercial Break-Ins

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk
ST. CROIX — Detectives with the Virgin Islands Police Department’s Burglary Unit have arrested three men in connection with separate commercial burglary investigations across St. Croix over the past several weeks, authorities announced.
According to police releases, the suspects were taken into custody following targeted investigations into break-ins at local establishments, including a popular restaurant and a service station.
The Arrests
- Orsel Edney, 34: Arrested on July 17, 2026, and charged with Third-Degree Burglary. Police allege Edney was involved in a June 24, 2026, burglary at the Ambiance Lounge.
- David Jakubens, 58: Arrested on July 30, 2026, and charged with Third-Degree Burglary. Authorities report Jakubens broke into the WMJR Service Station and removed items from the business.
- Deshawn Henley, 21: Arrested on July 31, 2026, and charged with Third-Degree Burglary in connection with burglaries targeting Cheeseburger in Paradise.
Following their respective arrests, bail was set for all three men. Unable to post bond, they were remanded to the John A. Bell Correctional Facility in Golden Grove pending their advice-of-rights hearings in Superior Court.
VIPD Appeals for Community Assistance
The Virgin Islands Police Department expressed gratitude to residents for their ongoing support in identifying and apprehending suspects tied to property crimes on the island.
Authorities continue to encourage anyone with information regarding these cases or other illegal activity to contact law enforcement:
- Emergency: 911
- Criminal Investigation Bureau (St. Croix): (340) 778-2211
- Crime Stoppers VI: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at crimestoppersvi.org.