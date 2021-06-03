3 Ways To Achieve Independence With Social Security

Celebrating the independence of the United States every year on July 4 is a point of joy and pride. For more than 85 years, the Social Security programs have helped provide financial independence to millions of hardworking people. We have three useful online tools to help you achieve the financial independence you deserve in retirement.

my Social Security – You are in control with the many services available online through my Social Security. Creating a secure account will help you conduct Social Security business from home or on the go. With your personal my Social Security account, you can:

· Request a replacement Social Security card. At this time, this service is only available for individuals having a valid and unexpired driver’s license of government ID issued by one of the 45 participant states or Washington DC.

· Review your earnings history.

· Get personalized retirement benefit estimates.

· Check the status of your Social Security application or appeal.

If you already receive benefits, you can also:

· Get a benefit verification letter or proof of income letter.

· Set up or change your direct deposit.

· Change your address.

· Request a replacement Medicare card.

· Get a Social Security1099 form (SSA-1099).

Frequently Asked Questions – What is your full retirement age? How do you apply for Social Security retirement benefits? Do you have to pay taxes on Social Security benefits? Discover the answers to your Social Security-related questions at our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.ssa.gov/faq.

Social Security’s Official Blog – Stay informed about our latest news, retirement planning tips, and other helpful information. Our blog at blog.ssa.gov features messages direct from our Commissioner, as well as information from other experts. You can sign up to get an email each time a new blog is available, so you won’t miss new postings. From the blog, you can also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, where you can watch our informational videos. Don’t forget to share these resources with your family and friends and encourage them to join us.

With so many services and helpful information available online, we are here for you when your schedule allows. Be sure to tell friends and family about all they can do with us from anywhere at www.ssa.gov.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we could not receive visitors at our field office except for previously arranged appointments on special limited critical situations. However, we continue providing our services by phone and internet. If you have questions on Social Security benefits and services, please access www.socialsecurity.gov. You could also access our automated services at 1-800-772-1213 or call your local Social Security office Monday to Friday from 9:00AM to 4:00PM. To locate the telephone numb