NHC Tracking ‘Strong’ Tropical Wave As It Wends Its Way Towards The Caribbean

MIAMI — Forecasters are carefully monitoring the disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern Atlantic that are associated with a strong tropical wave, the National Hurricane Center said this morning

Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur during the next several days due to marginally conducive environmental conditions. It has a low (10 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a low (20 percent) chance during the next five days, according to the NHC.

This wave is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the tropical eastern and central Atlantic through the middle of next week.

