NHC Tracking ‘Strong’ Tropical Wave As It Wends Its Way Towards The Caribbean

MIAMI — Forecasters are carefully monitoring the disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern Atlantic that are associated with a strong tropical wave, the National Hurricane Center said this morning

Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur during the next several days due to marginally conducive environmental conditions. It has a low (10 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a low (20 percent) chance during the next five days, according to the NHC.

This wave is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the tropical eastern and central Atlantic through the middle of next week.

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

