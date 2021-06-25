Popular Beach Near Marriott Hotel On Turquoise Bay Fails Bacteria Testing

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The beach closest to one of the most popular hotels on St. Thomas has failed water quality testing this week, the Department of Planning and Natural Resources said today.

Bluebeard’s Beach, which is located in Turquoise Bay on the east end of St. Thomas, next to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel at GPS coordinates (18.32245, -64.8432) has high levels of bacteria in the water and should be avoided, according to DPNR.

DPNR water sampling intake point (blue balloon, red writing) in Turquoise Bay next to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in St. Thomas. (Photo courtesy: DPNR)

DPNR’s Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for Enterococci, Bacteria and Turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:

DPNR performed water quality analysis at 29 designated beaches throughout the territory during the week of June 21, – June 25, 2021. The following beaches meet water quality standards and are considered safe for swimming and fishing:

ST. CROIX

Stony Ground Pelican Cove Buccaneer Dorsch Beach Cane Bay Shoy’s Beach Halfpenny Beach Princess (Condo Row) Frederiksted Public Beach Cramer’s Park New Fort (Ft. Louise Augusta) Rainbow Beach Chenay Bay Protestant Cay Sprat Hall

ST, THOMAS

St. Thomas Water Bay Sapphire Beach Lindqvist Beach Bolongo Bay Vessup Bay Coki Point Frenchman’s Bay Secret Harbor Magen’s Bay Lindbergh Bay Brewer’s Bay Hull Bay

WATER ISLAND

Water Island Honeymoon Beach

The following beach does not meet water quality standards because it exceeds the established Enterococci Bacteria threshold and therefore is not considered safe for swimming or fishing:

Bluebeard’s Beach on St. Thomas

Please note: Samples were not collected at the following beaches:

Cruz Bay, Oppenheimer, Great Cruz Bay, Frank Bay and Johnson Bay on St. John

Therefore, the water quality at these beaches is unknown.

All persons should be aware that storm water runoff may also contain contaminants or pollutants harmful to human health, and therefore, should avoid areas of storm water runoff (i.e. guts, puddles, and drainage basins) or any area that appears discolored or has foul odors. DPNR will continue to monitor impacted areas and waters.

For additional information regarding water quality call the Division of Environmental Protection at 773-1082 in St. Croix or 774-3320 in St. Thomas.