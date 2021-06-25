‘Perfect Storm’ Approaches As Travelers Set To Visit Caribbean During Peak Hurricane Season

ST. PETERSBURG — American travelers are flocking to the Caribbean like never before due to ongoing border closures.

Caribbean countries comprise eight of the top 10 summer travel destinations, according to travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.com .

However, an influx in travel to hurricane-prone tropical destinations, combined with an above average hurricane season and lingering impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic, could make for the perfect storm of travel disruptions.

Squaremouth Analytics identifies four key travel trends, along with travel insurance recommendations for trips this summer.

Caribbean Travel Stats and Highlights:

Turks and Caicos is the fastest-growing Caribbean destination, with a 2000% increase in travelers since 2019

US travelers are averaging $3,500 on trips to the Caribbean this summer, with the most expensive trips being spent in The Bahamas, and the least expensive in Costa Rica

Caribbean Travel Insurance Requirements

Three of these 10 Caribbean destinations now require tourists to purchase travel insurance prior to entry: Costa Rica, Turks and Ciacos, The Bahamas

Squaremouth maintains a list of destinations that require travel insurance here: https://www.squaremouth.com/help-center/general-questions/countries-that-require-travel-insurance

Travel Insurance Trends for Hurricane Season

Despite being hurricane season, coverage for COVID-19 continues to be the most in-demand benefit travelers are searching for

Of travelers buying a policy for trips during hurricane season, 32 percent specifically searched for coverage for Covid-19, while Hurricane and Weather coverage dropped to 4.3%

Travel Insurance Tips for Summer Travel:

Squaremouth recommends the following benefits for travelers visiting the Caribbean this hurricane season: