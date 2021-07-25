At VIFreep

FLYING HIGH AGAIN! Hopes Soar For USVI Athletes At 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

·
0 0 1 0
USVI swimmers Adriel Sanes, right, and Natalia Kuipers carry the U.S. Virgin Islands flag Friday at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. The delegation sported the territory’s official madras. (Submitted photo)

TOKYO — Swimmers Natalia Kuipers and Adriel Sanes carried the flag high for the U.S. Virgin Islands during the cold opening of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

They were joined by archer Nicholas D’Amour, who ranks 23rd with 660 points after the men’s recurve qualifying round on Friday. He will now face Ryan Tyack of Australia, ranked 42nd with 650 points, in an elimination match on July 28 at 11:06 p.m. Eastern Time (12:06 p.m. July 29 in Tokyo).

D’Amour, 19, a student at the University of the Virgin Islands on St. Thomas, ranks fourth in the world for the men’s Olympic recurve going into the games and is considered a strong contender for a medal.

The Virgin Islands Free Press wishes good luck and Godspeed to all of our USVI Olympic hopefuls!

Crucian And Texan To Swim For U.S. Virgin Islands At Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Previous post

Complaints About Loud Music Emanating From Gmax Gas Station Ignored By VIPD

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsInternational NewsMilitary News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *