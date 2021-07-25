FLYING HIGH AGAIN! Hopes Soar For USVI Athletes At 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

TOKYO — Swimmers Natalia Kuipers and Adriel Sanes carried the flag high for the U.S. Virgin Islands during the cold opening of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

They were joined by archer Nicholas D’Amour, who ranks 23rd with 660 points after the men’s recurve qualifying round on Friday. He will now face Ryan Tyack of Australia, ranked 42nd with 650 points, in an elimination match on July 28 at 11:06 p.m. Eastern Time (12:06 p.m. July 29 in Tokyo).

D’Amour, 19, a student at the University of the Virgin Islands on St. Thomas, ranks fourth in the world for the men’s Olympic recurve going into the games and is considered a strong contender for a medal.

The Virgin Islands Free Press wishes good luck and Godspeed to all of our USVI Olympic hopefuls!