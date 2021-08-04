At VIFreepBreaking NewsEducation NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

4 More People Die From COVID-19, Bringing USVI’s Death Toll To 49

A COVID-19 patient is cared for by registered nurse Aubry Sander recently in a negative pressure room (NPR) at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida. NPRs help prevent cross-contamination from room to room. The room's ventilation system generates pressure lower than of the surroundings, allowing air to flow in but not out.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Health is confirming that COVID-19 has claimed the lives of four more Virgin Islanders, bringing the territory’s death toll to 49.

The deceased are a 51-year-old woman, an 81-year-old woman, a 94-year-old man and a 73-year-old man, all on St. Thomas, according to a press release.

On Monday, Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas had 14 COVID-19 patients, one of whom was on a ventilator, said Interim Chief Executive Officer Luis Amaro.

“Due to the high percentage of vulnerable patients, we have had some losses. We had two yesterday and one today,” Amaro said.

Amaro could not confirm if those deaths were the ones reported by the Health Department.

The department encourages residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent severe illness and death.

Pop-up vaccination centers are open from:

• 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Charles Harwood Complex on St. Croix

• Noon to 2 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Cost-U-Less parking lot on St. Thomas

• 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesdays, at the Enighed Pond gravel lot

Community Vaccination Centers are also open at the Nissan Center in La Grande Princesse on St. Croix and at the Community Health Clinic at Schneider Regional Medical Center.

Anyone 12 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.

