Coast Guard Reopens Maritime Ports In The U.S. Virgin Islands And Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — The Coast Guard Captain of the Port San Juan has set Port Condition FOUR in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands reopening the area’s maritime ports, following the passing of Tropical Storm Grace near the islands.

Now a tropical depression, Grace continues its path just off the southern coast of the Dominican Republic.

The ports of San Juan, Puerto Rico and the ports in the U.S. Virgin Islands were reopened Sunday afternoon, while all other remaining ports in Puerto Rico reopened at 5:45 a.m. today. During Port Condition FOUR, port facilities are open to all commercial vessel traffic and maritime cargo operations within the port may resume as normal.

As sea state conditions normalize, all mariners are advised to exercise caution due to floating debris and report any abnormalities to the Coast Guard. Recreational boaters should pay close attention to weather updates and any small craft advisories before getting underway. National Weather Service website.

Maritime port facilities and mariners can view the latest port readiness updates for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on the Coast Guard’s Homeport site.

Tropical Storm Grace left minimal damage in Puerto Rico, with about 9,000 electricity customers left without power in the southwest region, according to Luma Energy.

New York Times Says Territory Is Now In The Top 20 Of COVID-Infected America

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

