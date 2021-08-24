At VIFreepBreaking NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

COVID-19 Has Killed 53 Unvaccinated People In The U.S. Virgin Islands: VIDOH

·
0 0 0 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Twelve Virgin Islanders have died of COVID-19 in the last 14 days, but people in the territory still stubbornly refuse to take the vaccine that can limit the dangerous effects of the disease.

“After further investigating cause of death and ensuring notification of next of kin, the Virgin Islands Department of Health is saddened to confirm the territory’s fifty-second and fifty-third deaths related to COVID-19, the VIDOH said in a prepared statement. “The deceased are a 74-year-old male and a 68-year-old female. Both deaths were on St. Thomas.”

During Tuesday’s COVID-19 press conference, Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said that nine people had died from complications related to the virus in the past week. Since then, the department has announced three additional COVID-related deaths — including two that morning — bringing the number of deaths tied to the virus to a dozen.

Dr. Ellis urged Virgin Islanders to get vaccinated against the virus, pointing to the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine Comirnaty on Monday.

The medical doctor said of the 50 people who have died, none were fully vaccinated against COVI-19.

“With each death I am saddened. We can prevent more deaths by using the best tool we have against the virus, the Covid-19 vaccines,” Dr. Ellis said.

Tags:
Previous post

Hurricane Ida Mushrooms Into A Category 4 Storm Hours Before Landfall In N'Orleans

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsHealth NewsNational NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsEducation NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsHealth NewsNational NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsHealth NewsNational NewsTourism News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *