Hurricane Center Watching ‘Several Systems’ In Atlantic; None A Threat So Far

MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several systems across the Atlantic Basin tonight.

But none of these systems are currently a threat to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, according to the National Weather Service in Puerto Rico.

El CNH monitoreando varios sistemas a través de la cuenca del Atlantico, sin embargo, NINGÚN sistema es amenaza para PR & USVI. #prwx#usviwx

The NHC is issuing advisories on Hurricane Ida, located inland over southeastern Louisiana, on Tropical Depression Ten, located over the central tropical Atlantic, and on Tropical Storm Julian, located over the central subtropical 
Atlantic.

1. A broad area of low pressure located just east of the Delmarva Peninsula is producing a few disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Upper-level winds are expected to increase over the low on Monday and Tuesday, and any development of this system is expected to be slow to occur while it moves slowly southeastward and then eastward, away from the east coast of the United States.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.

2. A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa by Monday night.  Environmental conditions appear conducive for the development of a low pressure area once the wave moves offshore, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle or latter part of the week while the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic. 
* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.

Public Advisories on Tropical Storm Julian are issued under WMO header WTNT31 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT1.  
Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Storm Julian are issued under WMO header WTNT21 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT1.
