How To Apply For Your Social Security And Green Card At The Same Time

We have great news for non U.S. citizens! Now you can apply for a Social Security number or replacement Social Security card at the same time you file for your lawful permanent resident status or green card. This new service eliminates the need to visit one of our offices, saving you time and effort. We recently partnered with the Department of Homeland Security U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to expand our Enumeration Beyond Entry program. Here’s how it works:

1. When you complete your Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status (Form I-485), USCIS will send us information from your approved application to request an original or replacement Social Security card. You can find form I-485 at https://www.uscis.gov/i-485

2. Once we receive and approve your Social Security card request, we will mail your Social Security card or replacement card to the address you gave on your I-485 application.

3. Your Social Security card will arrive within seven business days after you receive your Permanent Resident Card from USCIS.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Social Security could not receive visitors at its field office except for previously arranged appointments on special limited critical situations. However, we continue providing our services by phone and internet. If you have questions on Social Security benefits and services, please access www.socialsecurity.gov. You could also access our automated services at 1-800-772-1213 or call your local Social Security office Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 4:0 0PM. To locate the telephone number of your local field office, please input your residential zip code at www.ssa.gov/locator/ .