If Tropical Wave Develops Into A System It Will Be Called ‘Fred’: NHC

MIAMI — A tropical wave in the Atlantic basin is forecast to become a tropical depression over the weekend or by early next week, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Closer to the U.S., another system is showing a low chance for development. The next two names on the 2021 list for the Atlantic hurricane season are Fred and Grace.

The area closer to Africa has been dubbed Invest 92L. The term invest means that the National Hurricane Center is investigating a particular disturbance or area, and so the collection of specialized data sets and computer model guidance on it can begin.

Invest 92L is a disturbance associated with a tropical wave and is located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear somewhat favorable for gradual development over the next several days. A tropical depression could form by early next week as the disturbance moves west-northwestward.

The other area is a disturbance over the central tropical Atlantic. This disturbance remains disorganized but slow development is possible early next week as it approached the Lesser Antilles. Regardless of development, parts of the Lesser Antilles will likely experience gusty winds, showers and thunderstorms.

There’s uncertainty in the models about whether either highlighted area organizes into a tropical depression or storm, but both will be watched closely.

Tropical activity typically increases during August as we get closer to the peak of hurricane season so it is no surprise that there are areas to watch for tropical development.