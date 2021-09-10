At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsHumanitarian NewsMilitary NewsNational NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico News

Coast Guard Helicopter Swoops Down To Rescue Female Swimmer In Aguadilla

SAN JUAN — The crew of a Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter rescued a swimmer in distress just off Rompe Olas Beach near downtown Aguadilla. 

Rescued was Mabel Ramos, mid thirties, after she was pulled out by the current, approximately a mile from shore. 

Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan received a call from a Puerto Rico 911 Emergency System Bureau Operator relaying a report from a bystander of a person in the water who appeared to be in distress and floating past a green buoy in the area.  Watchstanders immediately directed the launch of an Air Station Borinquen rescue helicopter to the scene.  

The aircrew navigated around multiple convective weather cells in the area. Once on scene, the helicopter located Ramos actively treading water and struggling to stay afloat.  The Coast Guard aircrew deployed their rescue swimmer who provided a sling for flotation while assessing her condition. The aircrew recovered the survivor utilizing a rescue basket.

The Coast Guard then flew the woman to Air Station Borinquen in Aguadilla, where Emergency Medical Service personnel evaluated her condition before releasing her after not presenting an injury or medical concern.

“This bystander’s quick call for a person in distress was crucial in the success of this mission,” said Lt. Lindsey Cockburn, Coast Guard MH-60 aircraft commander for the case   “Local 911 emergency operators and Coast Guard Sector San Juan worked together efficiently, allowing Air Station Borinquen to launch quickly and arrive in time to conduct the rescue.” 

