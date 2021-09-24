At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

Feds Detain New York Woman On Illinois Fugitive Charges At St. Thomas Airport

CHARGED: Daisy Urena, 33, of Brooklyn, New York.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A New York woman was wanted in Chicago was detained by federal officers at the St. Thomas airport on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Daisy Urena, 33, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Thursday after learning she was a fugitive from justice, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Urena, on an arrest warrant from the state of Illinois, was detained at the Cyril E. King Airport by Customs & Border Protection officers,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

She was jailed without bail, pending an extradition hearing, according to Derima.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

