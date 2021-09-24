Feds Detain New York Woman On Illinois Fugitive Charges At St. Thomas Airport

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A New York woman was wanted in Chicago was detained by federal officers at the St. Thomas airport on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Daisy Urena, 33, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Thursday after learning she was a fugitive from justice, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Urena, on an arrest warrant from the state of Illinois, was detained at the Cyril E. King Airport by Customs & Border Protection officers,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

She was jailed without bail, pending an extradition hearing, according to Derima.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.