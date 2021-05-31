Moderate 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Guadeloupe And Antigua

BASSE-TERRE — The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported a magnitude 5.1 quake in Guadeloupe near Abymes.

The earthquake hit in the evening on Thursday, September 9th, 2021, at 8:43 pm local time at a moderately shallow depth of 46 km. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

Our monitoring service identified a second report from France’s Réseau National de Surveillance Sismique (RéNaSS) which listed the quake at magnitude 4.9. A third agency, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), reported the same quake at magnitude 5.2.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter.

VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update magnitude and depth if these change and follow up if other significant news about the quake become available. If you’re in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more first-hand updates to anyone around the globe who wants to know more about this quake.