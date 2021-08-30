At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEnvironmental NewsInternational NewsMilitary News

Tropical Storm Larry Expected To Become A Category 3 Hurricane Won’t Stop Here

MIAMI — Forecasters say Larry could become a Category 3 hurricane later in the week as it makes a northern turn by the weekend.

The latest tropical system to be named could become the 2021 hurricane season’s next major storm, but the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are not likely to be impacted.

Tropical Storm Larry sits south of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands with winds of 45 miles per hour as it moves west at 20 m.p.h. Forecasts say Larry could become a Category 3 hurricane later in the week as it makes a northern turn by the weekend.

Larry is expected to remain away from the United States, but forecasters will watch for any changes.

Meanwhile, Kate was downgraded to a tropical depression with winds of 35 m.p.h. Wednesday as the system slowly moves to the north. No impact is forecast for the United States as Kate moves away from land.

A third area located in the southwestern Caribbean Sea could slowly develop by the weekend before interacting with Central America and later the Yucatan Peninsula to prevent it from becoming a major storm. The National Hurricane Center gives this area a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days.

If the area does become named, it would be named Mindy and be the 13th named storm of the season.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

