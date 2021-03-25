At VIFreepBlack History NewsBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEducation NewsHumanitarian NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

Roach Pays Homage To Legacy of Rights Leader D. Hamilton Jackson

·
0 0 2 0

FREDERIKSTED — Lt. Governor Tregenza Roach, prior to leaving the territory on a personal matter, called on Virgin Islanders to pay homage to native son D. Hamilton Jackson today.

“In celebration of Liberty Day, we recognize the legacy and impact of David Hamilton Jackson on the U.S. Virgin Islands. As a trailblazer, he spent his life advocating for the rights and civil liberties of the people of the territory,” Roach said in a prepared statement.

“We honor him and his vast achievements that are a profound part of our history,” Roach said, adding that “in a time of oppression, Jackson displayed both courage and valor in leading the fight against unfair labor conditions and inadequate wages.”

“He was successful in establishing the first labor union, through which he gave workers a voice, and a means to exert more economic influence,” Roach said.

Tags:
Previous post

Blue 11 Chef Expands Caribbean Palate With New Indigo 4 In Yacht Haven Grande

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

Bro Bot

Bro Bot

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsEnvironmental NewsNational News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsEducation NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

Art NewsAt VIFreepBlack History NewsCaribbean NewsCommunity AffairsHumanitarian NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *