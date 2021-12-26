Dominican Republic Reports First Case of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

SANTO DOMINGO — The Dominican Republic has identified its first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the health ministry of the Caribbean country said on Saturday.

In a statement on Twitter, the ministry said Omicron had been identified in a person with mild symptoms who had arrived in the country from South Africa.

The ministry also said it had later been informed by Chilean authorities that a person who traveled to Chile from the Dominican Republic had tested positive for Omicron.

Other potential cases of Omicron are under investigation, the ministry added.

— REUTERS

(Reporting by Ezequiel Abiu Lopez; Editing by Dan Grebler)