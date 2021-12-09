St. John Named Among 50 Best Places To Vacation In 2022 By Travel Lemming

CRUZ BAY — St. John has been named one of the world’s 50 best places to travel in 2022 by the U.S.-based online travel guide Travel Lemming, placing eighth in its annual list of the world’s emerging destinations.

In describing why St. John was selected, Travel Lemming calls it a “tropical postcard” and that “the U.S. Virgin Islands are open for business with minimal hassle for entry to U.S. citizens — a commodity sparingly found in the Caribbean these days.”

The list was selected by Travel Lemming’s team of 15 travel writers and editors, with a particular focus on elevating underrated and unsung destinations that the editorial team believes deserve more attention. Puerto Rico made the list three times. Aguada was listed as number five, while Utuado and Guanica came in 18th and 40th. Querétaro, Mexico was named the top emerging destination.

“Where we travel matters, and there are many more deserving destinations than most people realize even exist,” said Travel Lemming’s founder Nate Hake. “Our hope with publishing this list is to bring attention to places that are especially deserving of your dollars as the global travel industry rebuilds.”

Travel Lemming’s full list of 50 emerging places to travel can be found online at https://travellemming.com/places-to-travel/.