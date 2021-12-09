At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Two Williams Man Charged In 2018 Burning Car Murder of Emile Brin: VIPD

CHARGED: Ameade Williams, 27, of Estate Two Williams on St. Croix.

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man wanted in connection to a murder committed over three years ago was extradited here upon his release from a federal prison to face charges here.

Ameade Williams, age 27 of Two Williams, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree arson, second-degree arson, misprision of a felony, and accessory to murder after the fact, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges stem from the killing of 23-year-old Emile Brin on July 14, 2018, according to the VIPD.

Williams _ serving federal time on the mainland for weapons charges — was released on November 26, taken immediately into custody and detained by West Virginia State Police pending extradition from West Virginia to St. Croix on the day of his arrest.

Bail for Williams was set at $1,000,000. Unable to post bail, he was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

