Royal Caribbean Shuffles Upcoming Sailing Schedule Due To COVID

MIAMI – Royal Caribbean has canceled upcoming sailings on four cruise ships due to “ongoing COVID-related circumstances around the world,” the cruise line announced today on its website.

The cancellations affect the following voyages:

• Vision of the Seas’ return to cruising is postponed until March 7, 2022

• Serenade of the Seas sailings from January 8 – March 5, returning after dry dock on April 26, 2022

• Jewel of the Seas sailings from January 9 – February 12, returning on February 20, 2022

• Symphony of the Seas sailings from January 8 – January 22, returning on January 29, 2022

“We regret having to cancel our guests’ long-awaited vacations and appreciate their loyalty and understanding,” the cruise line said in a statement. “Our top priority is always the well-being of our guests, our crew and the communities we visit.”

The cruise line says refunds may take up to 45 days.

“Please know that each and every request is receiving the same level of care and dedication,” the cruise line’s statement read. “And rest assured, your refund will be honored and it is coming – it’s just taking a little longer than expected and we’re very sorry about that. We thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.”