Ackley Wins Republican Caucus; Gumbs-Hecht Gets The Most Votes

Gordon Ackley

Political newcomer Antoinette Gumbs-Hecht was the top vote-getter in the caucus to reconstitute the V.I. Republican Party.

The St. Thomas real estate agent and mother of two bested April Newland — ironically her boss at Newland Real Estate — with 90 percent of the vote.

“It is humbling and a great honor to be entrusted with the voice of my fellow Republicans as their next national committeewoman,” Gumbs-Hecht said. “I also want to thank the Republican National Committee for making a significant investment to ensure a free, fair and honest election.”

Antoinette Gumbs-Hecht (right) and friend (Photo: Facebook)

In the other contested territory-wide race, incumbent National Committeeman Jevon O.A. Williams defeated ex-V.I. Public Service Commissioner Johann (John) Clendenin 88 percent to 12 percent. Both
are St. Croix residents.

“I am thankful for voters reelecting me,” Williams said. “I will continue giving voice to the unique issues facing the Virgin Islands and the other territories at the highest levels of the Republican
Party.”

Gordon Ackley won election as party chairman after John Canegata failed to file.

Twenty other candidates won seats on the State Committee.

As previously reported, the caucus was conducted by the RNC after it expelled Canegata and suspended recognition of the territorial party in 2020. Ackley, Gumbs-Hecht and Williams will be seated by the RNC at its April meeting in Memphis, Tennessee.

