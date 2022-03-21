At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsConsumer NewsNational NewsTourism News

CDC Scraps COVID Warning For Cruise Travel After 2 Years

·
0 0 0 0
World’s Largest Cruise Ship - Wonder of the Seas – to Visit St. Thomas This Month

ATLANTA —The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday removed its COVID-19 notice against cruise travel, around two years after introducing a warning scale showing the level of coronavirus transmission risk on cruise ships.

The move offers a shot of hope to major U.S. cruise operators such as Carnival Corp, Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd that have struggled to bring in revenue since the pandemic started.

Cruise operators had also said the health agency was discriminating against the industry, when hotels and airlines could operate with limited or no restrictions.

CDC Scraps COVID Warning For Cruise Travel After 2 Years
VIPA Executive Director Carlton Dowe (right) welcomed Wonder of the Seas Captain Robert Hempstead to St. Thomas on March 22.

“While cruising will always pose some risk of COVID-19 transmission, travelers will make their own risk assessment when choosing to travel on a cruise ship, much like they do in all other travel settings,” the CDC said in a statement.

The guidelines for traveling on cruise ships on the health agency’s page no longer shows a scale for its warning. Instead, it now only says guests should make sure they are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines before boarding the ships.

CDC Scraps COVID Warning For Cruise Travel After 2 Years

REUTERS

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Tags:
Previous post

Ackley Wins Republican Caucus; Gumbs-Hecht Gets The Most Votes

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

VI Free Press

VI Free Press

Related Posts

Health Department Confirms 110th COVID-19 Death In The Territory
At VIFreepBreaking NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

CDC Lowers COVID-19 Warnings For Cruise Ships And Some Caribbean Islands
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsHealth NewsInternational NewsSint Maarten NewsTourism News

World’s Largest Cruise Ship - Wonder of the Seas – to Visit St. Thomas This Month
At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

Royal Caribbean Joins Rivals In Canceling 2022 Sailings To Russia
At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsConsumer NewsInternational NewsTourism News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.