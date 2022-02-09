At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEducation NewsEnvironmental NewsInternational News

Moderate 4.5 Earthquake Recorded Between Antigua and Guadeloupe Today

BASSE-TERRE — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck near Guadeloupe this morning.

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Center said it occurred about 8:41 a.m. today at a depth of 6.2 miles.

According to the UWI Seismic Research Center, the quake hit:

  • 55 miles northeast of Pointe-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe.
  • 65 miles east-southeast of Saint John’s in Antigua.
  • 108 miles north-northeast of Roseau in Dominica.

If you felt this earthquake, please tell the SRC at (huttps://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)

