IRON LIKE A LION IN ZION: Animal Abuse Is A Crime In The Whole USVI, VIPD Says 

FREDERISTED – The VIPD takes animal neglect and abuse very seriously. Animal Cruelty and abuse is a criminal offense and is treated with utmost importance by the VI Police Department.  This applies to all animals, not only dogs and cats, but includes birds, chickens, horses and farm animals. 

Any person who kills, beats, cruelly ill-treats, torments, overloads, or otherwise abuses an animal is deemed to have committed a criminal offense, and if caught, will face charges.   

If you witness or know of any cases involving cruelty to animals, call your VIPD Animal Cruelty Unit as soon as possible or dial 9-1-1, 

The VIPD have officers who are trained and ready to respond in both districts. In the St. Thomas/St John District, call (340) 774-2211, and on St. Croix, please call (340) 778-2211. If you make a report of alleged animal cruelty, the responding agency is required to investigate. 

