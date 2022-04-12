Police Need Your Help To Find Missing Minor Nyssiah Charlie Calderon Last Seen Sion Farm

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help today to find a missing St. Croix minor last seen in March.

Nyssiah Charlie Calderon, 17, is being sought by the VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Nyssiah Charle returned on island on Thursday March 31, 2022, and was last seen on April 6, 2022, according to the VIPD

VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said Nyssiah Charlie was last seen in the Sion Farm area of St. Croix and added that police do not have a description of the clothing he was wearing at that time.

If you see Charlie please notify 911 or Call Detective Melissa Jackson at 340-712-6028.