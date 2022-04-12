Police Need Your Help To Find Missing Minor Nyssiah Charlie Calderon Last Seen Sion Farm

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help today to find a missing St. Croix minor last seen in March.

Nyssiah Charlie Calderon, 17, is being sought by the VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Nyssiah Charle returned on island on Thursday March 31, 2022, and was last seen on April 6, 2022, according to the VIPD

VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said Nyssiah Charlie was last seen in the Sion Farm area of St. Croix and added that police do not have a description of the clothing he was wearing at that time.

If you see Charlie please notify 911 or Call Detective Melissa Jackson at 340-712-6028.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

