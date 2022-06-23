Governors Urge Quick Action On The Bipartisan Keep Kids Fed Act

WASHINGTON — National Governors Association’s Community Renewal Task Force Co-Chairs Governors Mike Parson and Albert Bryan, Jr. released the following statement on the bipartisan Keep Kids Fed Act.

The act was introduced by Senate Agriculture Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Ranking Member John Boozman (R-AR) and House Education and Labor Chairman Bobby Scott (D-VA) and Ranking Member Virginia Foxx (R-NC).

“We are pleased that the bipartisan Keep Kids Fed Act has been introduced to support access to summer meals, allow children who are eligible to receive reduced-price school meals to receive free school meals, and streamline access to healthy meals for children in family child care. If Congress does not act before June 30 these USDA waivers will expire. Many of our schools across the country are still facing challenges, and this temporary extension will provide support to deal with ongoing food service issues. We urge Congress to act swiftly and pass this legislation.”