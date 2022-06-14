Categories
NHC Monitoring Area of Low Pressure In Caribbean Sea

MIAMI The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the Caribbean Sea, along with four tropical waves in the Atlantic basin.

The system west of Mexico is expected to become a tropical depression in the coming days.

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Southwestern Caribbean Sea: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea are associated with a trough of low pressure.

Gradual development of this system is possible while it drifts northwestward near the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras, and it could become a tropical depression late this week if the disturbance remains over water.

Regardless of development, this system could produce periods of heavy rainfall across portions of eastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras late this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through five days…medium…40 percent.

The Hurricane Center also is keeping an eye on two systems in the eastern Pacific.

