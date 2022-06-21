NHC Watching One Tropical Wave In The Caribbean

MIAMI — Conditions in the Atlantic basin remained quiet today, with forecasters watching one tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

There’s more activity in the eastern Pacific, which has already experienced Hurricanes Agatha and Blas. Tropical Depression Celia is forecast to become a tropical storm later today.

Dry air, Saharan dust and strong winds — which tear apart developing tropical systems — have helped keep activity low since Potential Tropical Cyclone One crossed Florida June 3-4. It later strengthened into Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

But warm waters and a weak storm system called the Central American gyre make a tropical system in the Caribbean a possibility into early July, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season will be Bonnie.