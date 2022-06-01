Queen Conch Season Over Until November

Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources said that the annual queen conch seasonal closure begins today for the St. Croix and St. Thomas/St. John Districts, as established by regulation effective July 1, 2008.

Harvesting of queen conch is prohibited from June 1, 2022, through October 31, 2022.

Possession of queen conch is prohibited from June 15, 2022, through October 31, 2022.

Seasonal harvest closures conserve fished populations and help sustain and improve the fisheries of the Virgin Islands. The conch season will reopen on November 1, 2022, and will remain open until midnight, May 31, 2023, or until the 50,000 lb. quota per district is reached, whichever comes first.

Commissioner Oriol also reminds the public that harvesting and/or possession of Mutton and Lane Snapper are prohibited territory-wide from April 1 to June 30, 2022.

The commissioner asks for everyone’s cooperation to protect Virgin Islands resources for the present and future benefit of the people of the Virgin Islands.

For more information about queen conch or other fishing regulations, please contact the Division of Fish and Wildlife at 340-773-1082 in St. Croix and 340-775-6762 in St. Thomas or the Division of Environmental Enforcement at 340-773-5774 in St. Croix and 340-774-3320 in St. Thomas.