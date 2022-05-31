Categories
Jamaican National Charged With Illegal Re-Entry By An Aggravated Felon

CHARLOTTE AMALIE United States Attorney Delia L. Smith announced today that Veron Venita Goulbourne, 60, a Jamaican national, has been charged with being present in the United States after removal and conviction for an aggravated felony.

If convicted, Goulbourne faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

According to court documents, Goulbourne was previously removed from the United States in March 2000, after she was convicted of an aggravated felony.

Court documents further show that on April 24, 2022, Goulbourne was a ticketed passenger on a flight from St. Thomas to Miami, Florida.

When Goulbourne presented herself at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection primary inspection point at Cyril E. King Airport, officers determined that she had no legal status in the United States having been
previously removed.

Homeland Security Investigations is investigating. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Sleeper is prosecuting the case.

United States Attorney Smith reminds the public that a criminal complaint is merely a formal charging document and is not evidence of guilt.

Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

