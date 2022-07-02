Tropical Wave Brings Much Needed Rain To USVI and Puerto Rico

FREDERIKSTED — The U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are experiencing periods of heavy showers and gusty winds this morning, especially to the east and south of San Juan and in the west of St. Croix.

The National Hurricane Center says a tropical wave continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Windward Islands and eastern Caribbean Sea.

Sandy Point in St. Croix on July 2, 2022

Upper-level winds are not conducive for significant development as the system moves west-northwestward during the next few days across the Caribbean Sea.

However, there is a low probability this disturbance will morph into a more serious system — just a 10 percent chance over the next 48 hours.